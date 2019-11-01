Electra (ECA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,980.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Electra has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $1,980.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinBene, CoinFalcon and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,478,689,050 coins and its circulating supply is 28,611,532,497 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

