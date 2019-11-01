Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0037

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Liquid. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and $137,178.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 263.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,869,488,067 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Liquid, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bitbns, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

