Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Nomura

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.79. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $108.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 69,257 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 317,563 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

