Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.34

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.31, with a volume of 204086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.15, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.60.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$249.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp will post 1.0352685 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.93%.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

