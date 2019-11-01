Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Elementis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 199 ($2.60).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 151.80 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.34 million and a P/E ratio of 17.45.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

