Emera (EMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Emera (TSE:EMA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion.

TSE:EMA opened at C$54.53 on Friday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$39.45 and a 12-month high of C$58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Emera from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.50.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

