Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions accounts for about 2.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.38% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBS traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. 11,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

