Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 715,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.