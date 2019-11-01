Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.23. 79,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,519. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

