Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.63

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.63 and traded as high as $35.09. Empire shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 134,589 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Empire from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

