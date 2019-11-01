Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 80,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Bank of America by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 331,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,316,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,421,000 after buying an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.27 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

