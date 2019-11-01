Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average is $149.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

