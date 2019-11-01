Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 357,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 144,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,323 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

