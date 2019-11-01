Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of RS stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.85.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

