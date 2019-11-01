Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 2,310 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 65,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

