Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,670 Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after purchasing an additional 640,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after purchasing an additional 635,871 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,598,173. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

