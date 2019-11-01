Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

