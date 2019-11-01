Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.04

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 473500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several research analysts have commented on ENBL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $91,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,410,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

