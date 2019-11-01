Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Energy Recovery worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 508.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 104.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 247,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,149,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERII stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $517.22 million, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 4.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ERII has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

