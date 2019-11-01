Enigma One Day Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003047 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, ABCC, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Enigma has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $21.21 million and $1.23 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00778088 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000696 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, GOPAX, Huobi, Mercatox, Upbit, Hotbit, Tidex, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, ABCC, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

