Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $220.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

