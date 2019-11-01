Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after acquiring an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 305.29% and a net margin of 13.71%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research cut H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

