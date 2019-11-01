Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $136.01 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Compass Point started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.