ePlus (PLUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.15 million. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.25. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,358. ePlus has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

