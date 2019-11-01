Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.95.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,451,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948 over the last quarter.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

