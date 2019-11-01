Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Macatawa Bank Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macatawa Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Macatawa Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 69,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,596. The stock has a market cap of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,083,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

