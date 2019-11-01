Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 1st (ABCZY, ACCO, AGI, BAH, CVX, FIT, FNKO, LIT, MGI, PHR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 1st:

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $134.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Rational (FRA:RAA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

