Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter.

ESCA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.29. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,353. Escalade has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $169.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

