Essex Savings Bank Has $967,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,814,000 after buying an additional 3,842,933 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,715,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,141,000 after buying an additional 803,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after buying an additional 12,421,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after buying an additional 1,660,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.