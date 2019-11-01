Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,130 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,955,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

UNH opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

