Essex Savings Bank Sells 8,522 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

