Essex Savings Bank Sells 9,136 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,023 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,241,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

