European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Stuart Paterson Purchases 65,000 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Stuart Paterson purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £65,650 ($85,783.35).

European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.86 million and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. European Assets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.50 ($1.50).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

