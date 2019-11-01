Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,776.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,763.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,842.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price objective (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.