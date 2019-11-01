EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.19% of EXACT Sciences worth $22,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 100,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,628. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

