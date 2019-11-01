Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.95.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.08. 706,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,515. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

