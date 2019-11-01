Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.03 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.