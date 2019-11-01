Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $61,000 in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.24. 51,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,662. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at $28,118,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

