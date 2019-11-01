Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $34,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 433,452 shares valued at $49,912,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.24. 86,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average of $112.92. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

