Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Exela Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

XELA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 627,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.54.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 186,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

