Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Announces Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Extreme Networks updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.16 EPS.

EXTR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 149,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $305,984.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 294,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,780.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

