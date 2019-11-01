Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. 13,849,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,219,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.