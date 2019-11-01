Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock worth $859,687,030 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $191.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

