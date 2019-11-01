Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) PT Set at C$780.00 by Raymond James

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) has been given a C$780.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$760.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$728.33.

Shares of FFH traded up C$18.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$576.18. 37,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,803. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of C$542.70 and a 52 week high of C$667.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$570.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$607.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$16.82 by C($12.35). The firm had revenue of C$7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 49.2430941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

