FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Shares Up 1.4%

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90, approximately 2,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

About FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY)

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations.

