FansTime Hits 1-Day Volume of $113,401.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $113,401.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io and CoinMex. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

