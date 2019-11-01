Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target on the stock. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,206. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 123.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

