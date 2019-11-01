Financial Review: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) & Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $330.90 million 6.03 $14.11 million $1.38 24.38 Empire State Realty Trust $731.51 million 3.56 $66.54 million $0.98 14.87

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than National Storage Affiliates Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Empire State Realty Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust -1.41% -0.41% -0.18% Empire State Realty Trust 8.70% 3.25% 1.53%

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

