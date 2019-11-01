FinnCap Begins Coverage on Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)

Investment analysts at FinnCap began coverage on shares of Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 230.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Xeros Technology Group from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of LON XSG opened at GBX 1.21 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. Xeros Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.05 ($0.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.66.

Xeros Technology Group Company Profile

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

