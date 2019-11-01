First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.89. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

